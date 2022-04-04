WATERLOO — Three Rochester residents face charges after an alleged theft in Seneca County that turned into a police chase, leaving a state trooper injured.
The pursuit began shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on the state Thruway in Ontario County, where sheriff’s deputies and state police spotted a small U-Haul box truck. People in the truck reportedly had been involved in recent larcenies, including one earlier that morning in the Waterloo area. The driver exited the Thruway in Victor and got on Interstate 490.
After entering Monroe County, police said the driver hit a state trooper outside of his vehicle in a U-turn area. The trooper suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after getting first aid from a colleague.
After hitting the trooper, the driver of the box truck fled into Monroe County. A description of the vehicle was broadcast to area police agencies, and the truck eventually was stopped in Irondequoit and the occupants detained.
Police said the driver, Theresa A. Gillette, 46, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a police officer. She also was charged with petit larceny for the alleged theft.
Dennis Hightower, 56, and Shayla Green, 37, were both charged with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny.