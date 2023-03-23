WATERLOO — Three village residents were arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday following an investigation that involved several area police agencies.
The Seneca County sheriff’s office announced the arrests in a news release Thursday, one day after the office’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a house on Stark Street.
The following people were arrested:
• Brian E. Macgill, 49, on felony charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said Macgill possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it and also had an illegal knife.
• Kristie L. Pontius, 46, and Mark P. Pontius, 59, for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor). Police said the Pontiuses possessed crack cocaine with the intent to sell it, along with digital scales and packaging material.
Police also seized money and a rhinoceros horn that was possessed illegally. Sheriff’s investigators are working with state Department of Environmental Conservation police and officials in regard to the horn.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said all three people were living in the Stark Street house.
The sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation by the Waterloo and Seneca Falls police departments, the sheriff’s offices in Ontario and Wayne counties, the Geneva and Canandaigua police departments, and state police.
“This has been an ongoing investigation that included various assistance from neighboring agencies,” he said. “Some of the agencies did assist us at the scene, as there can be many moving parts to successfully executing a search warrant safely.”
MacGill and the Pontiuses were arraigned at the Seneca County Correctional Facility.