CANANDAIGUA — Following a vehicle and foot pursuit, Canandaigua police arrested three Rochester residents Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.
Clifton Vickers, 29, Marcus A. Thompson, 44, and Robin Campbell, 38, were all charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. The charge is a class B felony.
The arrests came after an investigation by the Canandaigua Police Department’s detective unit and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office special investigations (narcotics) unit. The sheriff’s office used a K-9 unit in the investigation and arrest.
Vickers, Thompson and Campbell are accused of selling crack cocaine in the city. After police stopped a vehicle they were in on North Bloomfield Road, Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth said Vickers — who was driving — sped off as officers approached on foot.
Hedworth said Thompson later got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was found hiding in nearby woods and taken into custody.
Police said Vickers drove through a field on North Bloomfield Road but crashed into a ditch on North Street. Hedworth said Vickers tried to run after getting out of the vehicle, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
All three were processed at the police station and taken to the county jail for arraignment. Police said more charges are pending.
