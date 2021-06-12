OVID — There’s no question pandemic projects ran the gamut.
Phyllis Motill, board president of the Friends of the Three Bears, used her lockdown time to spearhead another round of updates to the three-building complex that sits atop the village park. Known fondly as Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear, the buildings are sparkling inside and ready to accept visitors coming out of their COVID shells.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished on these buildings the last year more than anything,” Motill said recently.
The upgrades led to last month’s opening of the Seneca County Courthouse Complex Tourism Site (in Mama Bear) and Cultural Center (in Baby Bear). The Papa and Baby Bear buildings were constructed in 1845 and Mama Bear was built in 1860.
For about a month, Mama Bear has been open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, with extended Friday hours planned once the Ovid Farmers Market launches next Friday, June 18 (3-7 p.m.). Volunteers will be available to provide tourists printed material and suggest local activities. Tours of the historic courthouse complex will also be provided.
Although Seneca County owns the property, the non-profit group Friends of the Three Bears (formed in 2002) raises funds to help with restoration and provides volunteer help staffing the tourism office.
It was Motill’s husband, Dan, who spearheaded the efforts to save and renovate the historic buildings. He died five years ago and she admitted it took her about three years to recover from his passing. Through that grief, however, she never gave up on the project he started.
“I just decided during the pandemic the insides of these buildings had to be taken care of,” she said.
Transforming Mama Bear into a tourism hub has been a longtime goal of the Friends, Motill said. The other goal has been to use Papa Bear as a cultural center.
“We felt nobody knew about these buildings and nobody knew about south [Seneca] county,” she said.
The upgrades to Mama Bear include a large wall rack to house tourism brochures, plus a display case that was retrofitted with a wooden counter and houses historical items. Old maps got new frames and are displayed in an upstairs loft area, and a new television (where videotaped tours will be aired in the future) is affixed to the railing area. New flag signs and sandwich boards advertise that the tourism center is open for business.
Next door at Papa Bear, the most noticeable change is a new coat of paint throughout most rooms, as well as new rugs and furnishings paid for with a $5,000 Walmart Foundation grant. Chandeliers that Motill received as donations years ago were cleaned and installed. The building is perhaps best well known for its courtroom but other rooms have been spiffed up to serve multiple uses.
Thanks to a donation from the Doyle family, there is a children’s room with books, toys and a table and chairs where children can be entertained during meetings or tours. To highlight the building’s historical past, one room serves as an example of a judge’s office. Another is recreated to look like the original clerk’s office originally housed in the Baby Bear building — complete with the 1800s desk from which the clerk conducted business.
A freshly painted hallway will be equipped with hardware to hang work by local artists. Dan Motill was well-known for his regional folk art scenes, so his wife has an understandable affinity for artists and their efforts.
“I just feel people have to know about [local artists],” she said.
The kitchen also has been repainted and new appliances installed.
As a cultural center, the Papa Bear building could serve as the venue for a number of events. Already a South Seneca school play has been staged in its courtroom; Motill envisions art classes in the future. A meeting room downstairs has been the site of nutrition classes run by the Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Bringing people together
In its third year, the Ovid Farmers Market is held on the lawn in front of the Three Bears complex and will also serve as the venue for a new concert series (see box). Motill believes the park — in the center of downtown and adjacent to both the Three Bears complex and the Edith B. Ford Memorial Library — is an ideal gathering place.
“I think having the concert series will bring in people who don’t normally shop at the market,” added Lynn Doyle, community engagement specialist with STEPS (Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions) who also volunteers for the farmers market and Friends of the Three Bears .
Shannon O’Connor, a Three Bears volunteer who writes grants and plans events, said that a $4,400 William Pomeroy Foundation grant is targeted for outdoor programming and will fund such purchases as speakers, a public address system, tables, chairs and an iPad.
A $2,500 Seneca County Tourism and Marketing grant funded the marketing signs and rack cards and a $2,450 county Arts and Culture grant is supporting the concert series.
Mayor Leon Kelly, also a trustee with the Friends of the Three Bears group, noted signs will be erected at the village limits informing people that they are entering Ovid, home of the Three Bears.
“We’re branding the town and the village as the home of the Three Bears,” he said.
Motill is thankful for all the private and public support she’s received — from the county and Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe to Ted and Kit Cupp of Thirsty Owl Wine Company, who provided monetary donations and in-kind help to repair and repaint during the pandemic. She noted grants and donations paid for big ticket items, but she had to “beg and borrow for other little things.”
O’Connor noted Jean Smith, of Tillinghast Manor, was instrumental in getting the website and Facebook pages online over the this winter and her husband, Mike Smith, made modifications to Mama Bear to allow volunteers to greet the public and display brochures.
“It was a project of love, really,” Motill said. “The dear Lord was watching over me. He sent Kit [Cupp] to me, then Lynn [Doyle], then Shannon [O’Connor]. That’s how it all happened. These people are very talented and generous.”