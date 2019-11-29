CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Humane Society investigators charged three people with animal cruelty after a dog with a broken hip socket was found at a home.
Justin Payne, 39, and Preston J. Barr, 39, both of Jefferson Avenue, were charged Nov. 22 with misdemeanor animal cruelty. Brittany L. Foringer, 41, of County Road, 50, Canandaigua, was charged with the same offense.
Humane society officials were called in by a county probation officer after a dog at the Jefferson Avenue home, during a probation visit, was found dragging her right rear leg when she walked. Officials learned the dog, a 9-month-old female pit bull mix named Ivy, had been unable to walk on the leg for about two weeks and had not been seen by a veterinarian.
Officials added that Payne, Barr and Foringer, who were supposed to be caring for the dog, did not try to get medical attention for it.
The dog was seized by society officials and taken to a local veterinarian, who did an operation two days later. The dog is recovering at the society shelter in Hopewell.
Payne, Barr and Foringer were given appearance tickets to Canandaigua City Court.