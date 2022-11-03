GENEVA — As of noon Thursday, three city school district buildings were operating under lockout procedures due to a potential threat.
In an email to the Times, Heather Swanson, the district's public information officer, said Geneva High School, Geneva Middle School, and North Street School were on lockout. West Street School was not.
"We are on lockout because of a potential threat in the area," Swanson wrote. "I would need to defer to the police on details, but my current understanding is that it does not involve a student."
Police Chief Mike Passalacqua and Lt. Matt Colton, the police department's public information officer, could not be reached early Thursday afternoon for more details.
According to Ontario County 911 dispatches, city police apparently were looking for someone in the North Main Street area. However, it could not be confirmed if that search was related to the lockouts.