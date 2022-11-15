PHELPS — State police arrested three people on felony weapons and drug charges after a short vehicle pursuit Sunday morning.
The chase began in Phelps shortly after 9 a.m. and ended in Lyons.
Police said a loaded .223 AR-style pistol was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit and recovered by troopers. Troopers also seized approximately 38 games of cocaine and 17 grams of crack cocaine after the vehicle was stopped.
James E. Wright, 26, of Wolcott, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawfully fleeing a police officer. Troopers said Wright was driving the vehicle.
Anastasia R. Clicquennoi, 49, of Lyons, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Richard W. Barnes Jr., 38, of Newark, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
All three were taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.