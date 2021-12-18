Airports in Seneca Falls, Penn Yan and Canandaigua will receive funding from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act initiated by the Biden Administration.
Penn Yan Airport will receive $259,000 for improvements to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, terminals, airport terminal connections, and roadway projects.
Canandaigua Airport and Finger Lakes Regional Airport in Seneca Falls each will get $159,000 to make upgrades.
The awards were announced by U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirstin Gillibrand, D-N.Y. The local allocations are included in $136.9 million for 59 airports across New York state.
"These funds will allow our airports to recover from the toll of Covid-19 pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel," Gillibrand said in a press release.
"Air travel was seriously impacted during the pandemic, and this investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which I championed in the Senate, will help New York's airports and local economies take off," Schumer said.