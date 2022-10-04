CANANDAIGUA — Three harmful algal blooms were discovered on the east shore of Canandaigua Lake Sept. 30.
The HABs were found by monitors from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, who described the surface streaking at Ontario Beach Park and Deep Run Park as moderate to dense.
“This is a reminder to continue to use caution, especially if you have dogs swimming at the waterfront,” CLWA Director Kevin Olvaney said.
The timing of the blooms is in line with what has been seen in past seasons. Cyanobacteria tries to optimize the light to use for photosynthesis and may hang on the surface on calm days.
There are still a few more weeks of the shoreline-monitoring program. Olvaney noted HABs were found in Canandaigua Lake late in October 2021.
While HABs are thought of as being harmful, CLWA officials explained they are valuable to life on earth because they efficiently consume large amounts of atmospheric carbon dioxide and release oxygen during photosynthesis. Nonetheless, in highly dense concentrations as seen in blooms, they can produce several toxic compounds that are hazardous to people and animals.
Blooms can appear like pea soup, spilled paint, globs, or surface streaks.
The CLWA said the average surface water temperature in Canandaigua Lake is 70.7 degrees. The lake level is 687.64 feet above sea level; the desired level is 688.02 feet.
Anyone interested in the lake’s water quality and volunteer monitoring next season should send an email to HABS@canandaigualakeassoc.org.