PHELPS — Three people were flown by medical helicopters to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning on County Road 6.
Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cross Road in the hamlet of Oaks Corners. A westbound sedan on Cross Road failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and was hit in the driver’s side by the northbound truck.
Numerous police officers and other first responders rushed to the scene, including personnel from the nearby Oaks Corners Fire Department. At least one person had to be extricated by firefighters and police.
Helicopters, including one from Mercy Flight Central, were called in to take all three people to Strong. LifeNet sent a helicopter from its Seneca Falls base and another from Hornell.
One of the passengers was airlifted from a landing base at the Oaks Corners Fire Department. Two others were taken by ambulance to a landing zone near Exit 43 (Manchester) of the state Thruway.
Cirencione could not disclose their names as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We are still waiting for an update on the extent of the injuries, but all were conscious at the scene,” said Cirencione, noting the truck driver was not injured.
Cirencione said the sedan driver would be ticketed later.