WATERLOO — While recent elections for district attorney in Seneca, Ontario, and Yates counties have seen a fair amount of aggressive and at times negative campaigning, that hasn’t been the case this year in Seneca County.
“It’s been a very civil campaign between the three of us,” said Mark Sinkiewicz, the acting district attorney. “That’s how it should be and how the Founding Fathers would have wanted it. It’s about selling yourself, not throwing dirt at others.”
However, the three-way race between Sinkiewicz, Chris Folk and John Nabinger has not been without some controversy — albeit it behind the scenes. Folk, who lost by 33 votes to Nabinger in a Republican primary earlier this year, said he was pressured by the county GOP leadership before and after the primary to drop out of the race.
Folk, a former Waterloo town judge, said the leadership promised to support him if he left the DA’s race and ran against Congressman Tom Reed in a Republican primary. Folk, who considers Reed a friend, also claimed the party leadership threatened his wife’s position as the county Republican elections commissioner.
“They said I was being disloyal to the party by running against John. I told them it would be disloyal to run against Tom,” Folk said. “I told them running against Tom was not going to happen. As a lifelong Republican, I have worked with the party to get their candidates on the ballot. It’s shocking to see this coming from the party.”
Folk will be on the Working Families, Libertarian, and Serve America Movement lines in the election, while Nabinger will be on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. Sinkiewicz will be on the Democratic line.
The special election comes after Barry Porsch, who was first elected DA in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017, was elected county judge last year. Sinkiewicz, who was first assistant DA during Porsch’s tenure, has been acting DA since the start of this year.
“To be honest, I decided to run when I learned who the other candidates would be. I’ve been doing this job for awhile, and I was acting DA when Barry had a heart attack years ago. I know what the job entails,” Sinkiewicz said. “I would have been content to be first assistant if Barry stayed on. I had a great relationship with him and I loved the job, and I don’t like politics. I have nothing against Chris and John personally, but I know what it takes to do the job and don’t believe they have the skill set to do it.”
As he did before the primary election, Nabinger — a former assistant county DA and now assistant public defender — said his more than two decades of experience as a prosecutor and defense attorney make him a better candidate than Folk. Nabinger, who was an assistant district attorney in Onondaga County early in this career, also claimed he is a better choice than Sinkiewicz.
“With all due respect to Chris, he doesn’t have the experience and years in the courtroom that I have. With all due respect to Mark, I think my skill level is higher ... and I have a better head-to-head (trial) record in court. I don’t think he will dispute that,” Nabinger said. “Even though Mark and I have similar resumés, one part he doesn’t have is the three years in Onondaga County, a tremendously busy office with a wide array of cases. I learned at the feet of some of the best prosecutors in the area. That experience was invaluable.”
Folk and Sinkiewicz said if elected, Nabinger would have to recuse the entire DA’s office from prosecuting any pending case the public defender’s office was involved with. That would mean bringing in a special prosecutor.
“That is an issue for taxpayers to consider,” Folk said.
“If John is elected, he will have to bring in a conflict attorney at a great cost to the community,” Sinkiewicz added. “If I am elected, things will go on with no blips on the radar.”
While Nabinger said there is a “kernel of truth” to that, he said he has done some research and doesn’t believe it will be a big issue.
“There is no doubt if there is a case pending that I personally handled, as of Jan. 1 a special prosecutor would have to handle it. If I am fortunate enough to win, the defendant is going to be entitled to a special prosecutor if they ask for it,” he said. “If my involvement in the case is limited, or if someone else from the public defender’s office handled it, there would only be a special prosecutor if the defendant asks for one. It’s not automatic and is not going to happen very much.”
Folk did take aim at Sinkiewicz over a lack of trials in the county this year. In particular, Folk believes the case of Donald Bovio — who pleaded guilty earlier this year to murdering his 3-year-old stepson in Seneca Falls — should have gone to trial.
“Historically, there are 8 to 10 trials in county court per year. This year there are none,” Folk said. “I am certainly not advocating for taking everything to trial, but some cases should see the light of day. Bovio was one of them.”
Sinkiewicz countered by saying that because of the DA election, Acting County Judge Daniel Doyle has pushed several trials to next year. Sinkiewicz defended his decision to take a guilty plea in the Bovio case, noting Bovio’s wife — Alison — was wavering on testifying.
“That was a unique set of circumstances. Only two people knew what happened in that house and one of them was cooperating, but that cooperation was very tenuous, including on the day the trial was to begin,” he said. “She could have changed her mind. There were also family members involved who did not want to testify.”