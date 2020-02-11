GENEVA — The Geneva Industrial Development Agency is one of three local organizations cited by state officials as being delinquent in filing one or more required financial reports as of Feb. 3.
The other two: Seneca Knit Development in Seneca Falls and the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank, the latter a Seneca County agency based in Waterloo.
The New York State Authorities Budget Office issued a report Feb. 4 identifying state and local authorities that have failed to comply with filing deadlines. As a result, those authorities are considered to be out of compliance with accountability, transparency and reporting requirements of state law.
The Geneva IDA failed to file a report that was due Aug. 1, 2019.
City Manager Sage Gerling is executive director of the IDA and its seven-member board of directors.
“Submission of the financial reports will be completed this month,” she said. “We have been working with the state Authorities Budget Office during this delay, caused by additional information needed for the audit from the Geneva Enterprise Development Center operations.”
The IDA owns and operates the GEDC on North Genesee Street, the former American Can Co.
Seneca Knit Development and the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank did not file reports that were due last Nov. 1.
Land Bank CEO Joseph McGrath said the agency changed auditing companies last year, and the switch resulted in a delay in filing the report.
“We are working with the new auditors to make sure the numbers are correct for the audit. That report should be ready to submit any day. We just want to make sure it’s correct,” McGrath said.
Seneca Knit Development Corporation was formed by Bruce Bonafiglia, president of Bonadent Dental Labs, to promote economic development and historic preservation in Seneca Falls in and around the former Seneca Knitting Mill on the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
In a press release, the ABO said releasing the list publicly constitutes an official warning to the boards and management of these authorities in accordance with the state Public Authorities Law. The ABO said failure to correct the delinquency and submit the necessary reports may lead to additional enforcement action.
The complete list of delinquent filers is at https://on.ny.gov/2S2DAR4.