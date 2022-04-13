LYONS — And then there were two.
Three Republicans have dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination in the realigned 24th Congressional District.
John Murtari and Robert Groom of Lyons announced they did not obtain the necessary 1,250 signatures needed to get on the June 28 primary ballot.
Meanwhile, a third candidate, Andrew McCarthy of Olean, announced that he has received active duty orders from the New York Air Guard that will make it impossible for him to continue his campaign.
That leaves Chris Jacobs of Buffalo — who currently serves in the 27th District but is moving over to the 24th — and political newcomer Mario Fratto of Geneva.
In a press release, Murtari emphasized that he is not closing his campaign until a final determination is made on a court challenge to the new district, which now runs from Niagara County to the Thousand Islands.
“I knew it would be difficult to win,” Murtari said. “However, I feel strongly about our country and know I have the background to have a positive impact on our nation’s future. As a former military officer, the lessons of history are clear. Put forth your best effort even when the odds of victory are slim — you never know how outside events will affect the final outcome.”
Groom announced the end of his candidacy on Facebook.
“I will always appreciate the efforts you all made to get my name on the primary ballot here in NY-24,” he said. “Unfortunately, we were not able to reach our target of 1,250 signatures.”
Groom said he knew “from the get-go that it would be an uphill battle outside of the official party committee system. I am not ruling out a future run, depending upon who our representative ends up being and how the district ends up being redrawn.”
Fratto announced Monday that his campaign submitted 1,800 ballot petitions last week, and that he will report $204,000 cash on hand in the first quarter report that is due this week.
“Now that the petition filing period has closed, the race has come into focus: Chris Jacobs and myself are the only candidates to have filed the necessary petitions to make the ballot,” he said. “And I am confident that the voters of this district will reject my opponent’s ‘Democrat-Lite Agenda’ and send a true America First, pro-Trump candidate to Congress instead.”
Jacobs announced on his Facebook page last week that he had filed nearly 10,000 signatures on his GOP petition to qualify for the June primary.
“We have a strong network of supporters and volunteers,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who worked hard to help with this massive filing. We’re going to take back the House!”