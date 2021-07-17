WOLCOTT — Three members of the North Rose Lions Club were awarded Melvin Jones Fellowships during a “Ladies Night” dinner held June 23 at Skippers Landing Restaurant.
North Rose Lions President Lion Bernard Taft presented the awards on behalf of the North Rose Lions Club and Lions Clubs International to Diane Rice of Rose, John Hewes of Lyons, and Allan Mitchell of North Rose.
Lions Clubs International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. The fellowship award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. The recipients of this award becomes a model because of the exemplary service to his or her club and the community for which it serves.