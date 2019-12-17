WATERLOO — Three percent salary increases for some 40 management and non-union employees will be considered tonight by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Human Resources & Government Operations committee.
The raises, similar to those granted unionized county employees in negotiated contracts, would apply to 2020 for employees on the management salary schedule and employees not on the management salary schedule and not represented by a labor union contract.
If approved, the motion would go to the full board for final approval.
In other committee action, the Ways & Means committee will consider a motion to authorize the creation and filling of a new, full-time position of PC support specialist to work for the town of Seneca Falls as part of a shared services agreement.
The town has agreed to pay the county $45,000 a year for the position, which will be at Grade 8 on the salary schedule or $42,580.
The committee also will consider a motion to apply for and accept a Census 2020 Complete Count Outreach Grant from the state for $56,430 to help with the county’s 2020 census effort.
The committee also will consider a motion for consideration by the full board to direct the county manager to execute a contract with several affiliate organizations for services to the county in exchange for financial support in the 2020 county budget.
The funding proposals are $398,000 for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, $299,687 for Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District, $110,000 for the county’s five public libraries and the Finger Lakes Library System, $48,825 for the Beverly Animal Shelter, $6,000 for the Seneca County Fair Association and $5,000 each for Pathway Home and the Waterloo Memorial Day Committee.
The Economic Development & Tourism committee will consider a motion to adopt a county tourism and economic development community grant program policy. It would be put in place for groups applying for a share of 10 percent of the money collected from the room occupancy tax that the board has discretion over.
The other 90 percent from the room occupancy taxes received in 2020 will go to the county’s official Tourism Promotion Agency, the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.