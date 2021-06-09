CANANDAIGUA — Three people were pulled from the cold waters of Canandaigua Lake over the weekend after two kayaks overturned in choppy waters.
Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Rago said the incident happened about 4 p.m. Saturday. Marko Gazivoda, 31, and Ramin Faraji, 34, both of Alfred, were in a two-person kayak when it flipped over. Yash Gupta, 27, of Alfred Station, who was in a single kayak, went into the water while trying to help the other two.
Rago said the kayaks overturned in the middle of the lake, with an approximate depth of 150 feet. The water temperature was 59 degrees and the wind was gusting at an estimated 35 mph at the time.
Rago believes the boaters were in the water for about 30 minutes before another person heard cries for help and called 911. A sheriff’s office Marine Patrol boat was at the scene less than five minutes after the call.
Another kayaker, Joyce Miyake-Faraji, 28, of Alfred, was afloat when police arrived.
Police pulled the boaters from the water. Gazivoda and Faraji were taken to shore and treated at the scene by Canandaigua Ambulance personnel, but did not need to be taken to a hospital.
Rago said Gupta dislocated his shoulder trying to rescue the others. He was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
The Cheshire Fire Department also responded.
Rago said two of the four boaters were not wearing personal flotation devices (life jackets), which are required for people kayaking, canoeing, or paddleboarding.
“They can save your life,” he said.