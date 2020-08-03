WATERLOO — Three Democratic candidates in the November election also filed independent petitions with the Seneca County Board of Elections by the July 30 deadline.
Melissa Brand Brown of 63 State St., Seneca Falls, the Democratic candidate for Seneca County Clerk, also filed an independent petition for the People for Change Party. She faces Republican incumbent Christina Lotz, who also will be on the Conservative and Independence party lines.
Steven Kelley of 3040 Garden Street Ext., the Democratic candidate for Seneca Falls town justice, also filed independent petitions for the Equal Justice Party. He faces Republican Tom Ellis, who also will be on the Conservative and Independence Party liness.
Katherine Potter of 563 Yale Farm Road, the Democratic candidate for a vacant seat on the Varick Town Board, filed an independent petition for the People for Change Party. She faces Republican-Conservative-Independence candidate Randy McCulloch.
The deadline to file a general challenge to the independent petitions is today. If specific objections are filed by Aug. 6, the Board of Elections will have to rule on the validity of the petitions.