SENECA — What should be the future of the Ontario County Landfill after 2028? Should it close when current capacity is reached and its current permit expires, as is planned? Or, should it be expanded into another 80 acres to the south and continue operating?
Is there another alternative?
Those will be the questions before town residents at three public sessions on the future of the 389-acre facility on Routes 5&20. Each will be from 7-9 p.m. on the following dates:
• June 28, Hall Fire Department, 489 Route 14A.
• June 29, Stanley Fire Department, 2040 Route 245.
• June 30, Seneca Castle Fire Department, 2028 County Road 4.
Town residents and property owners should preregister to attend any of the sessions. Due to space constraints at the fire halls, admission will prioritize preregistered and unregistered residents before out-of-town attendees are considered. Only town residents and property owners will be invited to speak.
All three sessions will be live-streamed via Zoom and can be viewed live or watched at a later time.
To register for one of the three sessions, call (585) 526-5251, ext. 2022.
In 2003, the county contracted Casella Waste Systems to operate and manage the landfill for a 25-year period. It is permitted to accept up to 2,999 tons of solid waste per day.
At a special meeting held last week, town officials noted while there are environmental concerns connected to the landfill and its recycling operations, the revenue generated as host reduces town taxes, provides free waste disposal to town residents and money for fire protection, and aids in town-wide development and upgrades.