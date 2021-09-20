WATERLOO — A retired teacher, coach and athletic director and a former board member are among the three candidates who will be interviewed to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education.
The school board was going to interview the three Monday night, prior to the board’s regular meeting, but that has been canceled and a new date will be set.
The vacancy was caused by the resignation of Melissa Nicolini earlier this year. The candidates to replace her are:
• Joe Sposato, a retired teacher, coach and athletic director in the school district.
• Charles Bronson, who did not seek reelection to the board in May after serving for six years.
• Melissa Marquart.
Nicolini ‘s term expires June 30, 2022.