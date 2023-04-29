PHELPS — An accident on the Thruway early Saturday morning killed two people, state police said in a news release.
At about 1:50 a.m., troopers responded to a personal injury crash on Interstate 90, between exit 42 (Geneva) and exit 43 (Manchester). A preliminary investigation determined that a passenger vehicle traveling westbound exited the roadway and hit a guide rail.
Two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene. The remaining two occupants were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but were not reported to be injured.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said more information will be forthcoming.