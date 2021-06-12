MANCHESTER — An Onondaga County man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Thursday night after a two-vehicle accident on the state Thruway near Exit 43.
According to state police, the accident happened about 8:30 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by Neil Ashley, 39, of Minoa, rear-ended an SUV.
The SUV rolled over and ended up in a marshy area. The two occupants, who were not identified, were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Jeff Harloff, director of Ontario County Emergency Management, said Manchester firefighters extricated the two people, with traffic reduced to one lane during the extrication. Also responding were Shortsville Ambulance, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Ontario County sheriff’s deputies, and county emergency services.
The DWI charge against Ashley is aggravated because police said his blood-alcohol level was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit for driving. He was released to a sober third party and will answer the charge in Manchester Town Court.