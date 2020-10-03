MANCHESTER — The state has installed an electric vehicle charging station at the Exit 43 interchange on the Thruway.
It is one of four park-and-ride commuter lot charging stations at Thruway exits, with five more to come. Exit 18 in New Paltz, Exit 21 in Catskill, and Exit 48A in Pembroke also have charging stations.
“Strategically placing charging stations in park-and-ride lots along New York State’s most traveled highway will maximize use by commuters who take advantage of public transportation and help us achieve our goal of decreasing overall statewide carbon emissions 85% by 2050,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said. “Thruway commuters will now be able to park their electric vehicles and take public transportation or carpool to work and return to a fully-charged vehicle at the end of the day It’s a win-win, environmentally friendly investment that will benefit commuters and nearby communities.”
Each charging station supports two electric vehicles charging simultaneously at about 7kW. On average, a Level 2 charging station will charge an EV battery fully in 4-5 hours.
The next five stations will be installed later this fall at Exit 27 in Amsterdam, Exit 30 in Herkimer, Exit 34 in Canastota, Exit 38 in Liverpool, and Exit 49 in Depew. The New York Power Authority also plans to install six Level 3 DC fast chargers at Thruway service areas in Western New York and the Finger Lakes region by the end of this year. They are being donated by Nissan North America.