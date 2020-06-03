The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday morning that cash toll collection will resume along the Thruway’s ticketed system at midnight tonight.
Emergency toll procedures that have been in place since March 22 will be suspended, and drivers will receive a toll ticket upon entry and be able to pay their tolls with cash at a staffed lane when exiting the Thruway. Drivers with E-ZPass will continue to experience contactless travel and payment at all tolling locations.
“During these unprecedented times, we thank all of our toll collection staff and customers who have seamlessly adjusted to the ever-changing conditions that COVID-19 has presented,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “As we move forward, we will be taking every step possible to protect our workforce and drivers while continuing a high level of service our customers have come to expect.”
As the collection of cash tolls resumes, drivers will notice enhanced safety measures in place at all toll plazas for the protection of toll collectors and motorists. This includes the installation of plexiglass that will separate collectors and motorists to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Toll collection staff will continue to wear face coverings and sanitize workstations periodically throughout their shifts. Cash customers may experience delays at toll plazas as regions across the state begin the new phases of the reopening process.
In order to create the most streamlined and efficient payment method possible, non-E-ZPass customers who traveled the Thruway’s ticketed system between March 22 and May 31 will receive one toll bill that includes all accumulated tolls and no additional fees. Toll bills will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Customers can pay with a credit card at thruway.ny.gov or by mail.
The Thruway Authority urges motorists to sign up for E-ZPass, which is the only contactless method to pay tolls, and provides the added benefits of saving time and money. The Thruway is scheduled to convert to an entirely cashless tolling system by the end of this year.
For more information and project updates, go to thruway.ny.gov/cashless.