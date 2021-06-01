SENECA FALLS — Ticket sales for this year’s National Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony are being delayed until more is known about COVID-19 protocols.
The Hall plans to induct a group of nine women Oct. 2 and had originally scheduled ticket sales for May. But officials decided to delay those sales to a later, unspecified time. They want to be sure that all induction events can adhere to the most current state coronavirus rules.
There is no estimated date when public tickets will become available for purchase, but the Hall will send out updated information as soon as more is known.
After the induction of 10 women in 2019, the Hall now has 293 American women enshrined at its new facilities at 1 Canal St., the former Seneca Knitting Mill building.
In March, the hall announced the 2021 inductees would be: former First Lady Michelle Obama, soccer star Mia Hamm, NASA engineer Katherine Johnson, PepsiCo.CEO Indra Nooji, author Octavia Butler, Ret. Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.
Anyone with questions about induction, ticketing or the 2021 inductees should refer to the induction FAQs page of the Hall’s website. If a question is not answered there, people can contact the Hall by email at induction@womenofthehall.org.