SENECA FALLS — Tickets for the Sept. 30 induction of eight American women into the National Women’s Hall of Fame are now on sale.
Tickets for the 31st induction ceremony range from $30 to $125. Buy them from the Smith Opera House box office at 82 Seneca St. in Geneva, the site of the event. Or, tickets can be ordered by calling The Smith at 315-781-5483 or sending an email to boxoffice@thesmith.org.
The induction ceremonies will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30. Patricia Bath, Elouise Cobell, Kimberle Crenshaw, Peggy McIntosh, Judith Plaskow, Loretta Ross, Alluquere Rosanne “Sandy” Stone, and Anna Wessels Williams make up the Class of 2023. They were nominated by the public and judged by an independent national panel of judges. An independent inductee selection committee reviews finalists and makes final recommendations for inductees for their achievements in arts, athletics, business, education, government, humanities, philanthropy and science.
All living inductees are expected to attend in person, and those being inducted posthumously will be represented by close family and friends. Indra Nooyl, a 2021 inductee, will serve as honorary chairwoman and will present opening remarks.
“In a few short months, people from across the nation will come together in celebration of a historic class of women who have helped change the world,” said Jennifer Gabriel, Hall executive director. “The induction ceremony is infused with a collective hope for a better tomorrow and I urge you to join us in person for this momentous event.”
Detailed information about the eight inductees can be found at https://www.womenofthehall.org/2023-inductees/.
The ceremony also will be streamed on the Hall’s YouTube channel.
The Hall will also host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Hall’s 1 Canal St. headquarters. It’s free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.
Corporate sponsorship and program advertising opportunities are available by emailing induction@womenofthehall.org.