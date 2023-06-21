PENN YAN — Yates County bicentennial celebrations, so far, have focused on the county as a whole.
That will change starting next month, when each of the county’s four villages will hold individual celebrations, including parades and food.
“The mayors, community members and stakeholders have done a lot of work to host their own events. They deserve a lot of credit for what they’ve done,” said county Legislator Carlie Chilson, a member of the county’s bicentennial committee. “These villages have worked very hard to give back to their communities and allow their children to make a memory of our 200th birthday.”
Chilson discussed the upcoming events during a recent interview with county Historian Len Kataskas. He went over the events so far, including a proclamation read at the Feb. 6 county Legislature meeting at which legislators dressed in period costume.
The county was incorporated Feb. 5, 1823, after 310 square miles were partitioned from larger Ontario County. It was named for Joseph Yates, the seventh governor of New York who served from 1823-24 and signed the act that made Yates County official.
Sixty square miles were added from Steuben County in 1826, making up present-day Yates County that includes nine towns and four villages. The population has remained consistent over the years — from about 20,000 at the start to approximately 25,000 today.
Kataskas said bicentennial events since the Feb. 6 meeting have included a business-after-hours event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, tree-planting ceremonies, and the Memorial Day parade and ceremony at the old county courthouse.
“We’ve done a lot so far,” said Kataskas, giving much of the credit to Lisa Harper from the Yates County History Center. “With the village celebrations coming up, they have their chance to shine.”
Here is a look at the upcoming events. Sheriff Ron Spike, who is retiring at the end of 2023 after a long career, will be the grand marshal for all the parades:
July 15 — Dresden will kick off the village celebration with a 10 a.m. parade, followed by an opening ceremony at 11. Music, sponsored by the Yates County Concert Series, will be performed by Ken Campbell and Paul Steph.
The event will include food, historical games, a small petting zoo, and bounce house sponsored by Hope Walk of Yates County.
July 22 — Dundee’s celebration will coincide with the village’s 175th anniversary. It will start at noon with food, bounce house by Hope Walk, historical games, and burying a time capsule.
Music will be by the High Country Band and Old Time Warblers. The festivities will end with a 5 p.m. parade.
Aug. 12 — Penn Yan, the county’s largest village and its county seat, begins its celebration at 1 p.m. with a time capsule burial near the old county courthouse. The event moves to the fireman’s field at 2 p.m. for food, historical games, bounce house, and more. There will be parade at 5 p.m., then more events at the fireman’s field including the popular band Ruby Shooz.
The finale is a fireworks display at approximately 10 p.m., possibly from a barge on Keuka Lake.
Aug. 26 — Rushville begins its celebration with a noon parade followed by an opening ceremony. Festivities in the afternoon include music by the Marie Gallard Trio.
There will be food, a bounce house sponsored by the Rushville Lions Club, historical games, and cornhole competition. The village is named for Dr. Benjamin Rush, a Founding Father of the United States.
“Our county will be giving $500 to each village for their parks, as a thank you for helping celebrate our bicentennial event and making this long-lasting impression on our families,” Chilson said. “Each of the villages have taken a hold of this and made it their own.”
Oct. 7 — The Penn Yan Elks Lodge will host an authentic 1823 dinner made by local chefs. Tickets will be available at a later date.
“We are talking about turkey and stews, which would have been popular meals back then,” Kataskas said. “We’ve also heard they will be doing some interesting foods from that time, including fried cucumbers. There will also be desserts from 200 years ago, mostly puddings.”
Oct. 13 — The Keuka Outlet Trail will be the site of “Eerie Stories on the Outlet Trail.” The night event is being organized by Tricia Noel, curator of the Yates County History Center, and Alex Andrasik from the Penn Yan Public Library.
“There will be people in costume — actors and actresses at different stations along the trail with stories about events that happened in Yates County that are slightly scary,” Kataskas said. “We recommend that for people 13 years old and above.”
Nov. 11 — The bicentennial will be part of the annual Veterans Day ceremony in the morning and a Veterans Day gala later at Seasons on Keuka Lake, a banquet and conference center near the Hampton Inn.
Kataskas added that plans are also underway to mark the 80th anniversary of the crash of “Milligan’s Rats,” a military bomber that crashed into Italy Hill in October 1943. Six people died.
“We are looking to have a sign cast with the crew members who lost their lives,” he said.
Chilson added that the Rochester Area Community Foundation, which covers an eight-county area including Yates, is sponsoring some of the bicentennial events with funding. She and Kataskas added that Keuka College students, as part of their Capstone projects, did research on different areas of the county for the bicentennial.