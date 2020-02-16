PENN YAN — Timmy G’s has been a popular dining spot in this Yates County village for nearly a decade, although the namesake owner admits one item on his menu isn’t necessarily a big draw.
“By no means are we a wing place,” Tim Gray said Thursday. “We have them on the menu, and I think they are good, but we are not known for our wings.”
That is sure to change.
Timmy G’s was named winner of the inaugural Penn Yan Wing Walk, which was held Feb. 1. Hundreds of people tasted signature chicken wings from eight local restaurants, enjoyed some libations as well, and voted on their favorites.
The walk was organized by the Yates County Chamber of Commerce’s retail council. Jay Vollmer, the chamber’s information specialist and a 2013 Penn Yan Academy graduate, said the event — tickets cost $10 — sold out in three weeks.
“We sold 300 tickets and could have sold 400 more,” Vollmer said. “We had interest from people as far away as Rochester.
“We were just looking for a fun thing to do in the dead of February. The goal was to have fun and get people downtown.”
The 300 judges were split into groups of 100. They started at three locations: Hoban’s Spirits on Main Street, the Liberty Restaurant on Elm Street, and Brock’s Bowl & Pizzeria on Route 14A. Keuka Taxi supplied a shuttle from Brock’s to the Liberty and back.
The Liberty and Brock’s participated in the contest, as did downtown establishments Timmy G’s, Cam’s Pizzeria, Silverbird Woodfired, the Mustang Pub, Keuka Restaurant, and the Tavern. While most people went to all eight locations and ate two or three wings, not all finished.
“We told everybody to pace themselves. They didn’t,” Vollmer said with a laugh. “The idea was to get people in the doors of these businesses, which happened.”
Timmy G’s received 64 votes for its garlic parmesan and Buffalo-style wings. Mustang Pub finished second, with 61 votes, for its country-fried variety. The Liberty was third for its mango habañero specialty.
“Everybody had a great time, which is what we wanted,” Vollmer said, noting radio station WFLR, Friendly Ford and Keuka Taxi were the event’s main sponsors, although other businesses pitched in too. “WFLR did T-shirts for the participants, and the municipal crews did a great job of clearing the sidewalks. The event was a day after a snowstorm.”
Vollmer said the wing walk is likely to become an annual event. He hopes to get restaurants and businesses from outside the downtown area to enter next year, although he conceded those businesses may have to bring their wings by vehicle and serve them somewhere downtown so the contest remains walkable.
“We are very proud of this and can’t wait to do it again next year,” Vollmer said. “We are hoping this will get bigger and better. We certainly want to see this program grow.”
Gray, a 1977 Penn Yan Academy and Navy veteran who is well known locally as a cross country and track standout in high school, opened Timmy G’s in 2012 in the former Red Rooster building on Maiden Lane. Greg Mahar and Tracy Keech helped him cook hundreds of wings for the event.
Vollmer presented a trophy to Gray, Mahar and Keech during a brief ceremony Thursday that was attended by local officials and community residents, including Penn Yan Mayor Leigh MacKerchar. Gray and his staff made more wings for the occasion.
“The Chamber contacted me, and I thought it would be a fun thing to do for some community involvement,” said Gray, adding that he may have wing nights in the future.
“It is what it is,” Gray added modestly about winning the trophy. “Yeah, we might do wing nights. I have to reach out to other businesses and see when they do wing nights. We don’t want to compete with them.”