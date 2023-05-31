The cities of Geneva and Canandaigua have a new assessor.
Tina Rados will serve in a shared role with the city governments.
The selection was a team process, the respective city managers explained.
“The shared position is jointly interviewed by both cities,” Geneva City Manager Amie Hendrix said. “The interview panel was impressed by Tina’s experience in the assessment field, transparency, and willingness to work with the community. I believe both cities are equally excited to welcome Tina to our communities.”
Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin concurred.
“The city of Geneva and Canandaigua’s shared assessor is an awarding-winning shared-service arrangement,” he said. “We also share an IT department. In both cases, Canandaigua and Geneva city staff jointly review resumes and interview candidates to make a joint decision on the right person.”
Goodwin shares Hendrix’s enthusiasm for Rados.
“Tina Rados has years of experience as an assessor,” he said. “She demonstrated knowledge and command over all the details necessary to be a successful assessor. More importantly, she expressed her commitment to a transparent assessment process to ensure that property owners have all the information they need and will want to better understand the real property tax system, the impact of assessment changes and how to challenge an assessment, if they deem necessary. I agree with Amie, we are excited to have Tina on our team.”
Rados said she’s enthusiastic about her new position.
“I look forward to working with all the residents,” she said. “You can expect my office to be run fairly, equitably and with as much transparency as possible.”
Rados, who holds a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Empire State College, joined the assessment field as a clerk in 2009. She became a New York state-certified assessor in October 2012 when she was appointed sole assessor for Marion. She most recently has been serving as assessor for the western New York towns of Perry, Castile, Attica, Genesee Falls, Newstead and Pembroke.
“I have gained much experience over the past 10 years working for multiple townships,” she said. “I pride myself on being fair and accessible to the property owners that I serve.”
There are three other key positions yet to be filled in Geneva. One is city clerk; current City Clerk Lori Guinan is retiring this year. Applications for the clerk position were extended to May 28.
Additionally, a newly created human resources position has yet to be filled, while the city is awaiting police chief test results before conducting interviews to search for a successor to Chief Mike Passalacqua, who is retiring in June after 20 years in law enforcement.