OAKS CORNERS — Those who don’t live in this Ontario County hamlet may not think the closure of its little post office is a big deal.
Try telling that to the 20 or so folks who now have to drive three miles to get their mail in Phelps — if they have a vehicle.
“This causes a major problem for those of us who live in the hamlet, because home mail delivery has never been made available,” said Brian Maney, a longtime Oaks Corners firefighter. “We have always had to walk or drive to the Oaks Corners post office, where post office boxes were provided free of charge. Now we have to drive to the village of Phelps, which is difficult for some of our older residents.”
The post office — in the first floor of a two-story residence on County Road 6 — closed Saturday, when the lease the U.S. Postal Service had with building owner Melissa Greek-Rouse expired. Maney said Greek-Rouse, who lives in the home, told the postal service 15 months ago she would not be renewing the lease.
In a letter dated March 31 from Phelps Postmaster Brian LaBerge, those affected were told they could pick up their mail at the Phelps post office starting April 27. After getting that letter, Maney and others contacted LaBerge and Vern Ficcaglia, Geneva’s postmaster, and were told delivery by those post offices was not possible and the USPS was looking for another spot for the Oaks Corners post office.
Maney said the Phelps post office delivers mail up to a “few hundred feet” from the closed Oaks Corners post office, while Geneva delivers a half mile to the east.
“You wouldn’t think filling in that gap containing 20 to 25 households would be that difficult,” he said. “It would certainly be cheaper than building, maintaining, and staffing a modular post office.”
Ficcaglia and LaBerge deferred questions to Linda Mazurkiewicz, a media relations representative from the USPS in Buffalo. She called the Oaks Corners closure an “emergency suspension” and said the postal service is exploring interim options.
“The USPS has begun an alternate quarters project in which we access need and look at possible sites in the immediate area of the previous post office,” she said. “Part of this process includes a community meeting. When appropriate, and depending on COVID-19 protocols, a public meeting will be scheduled.”
Also impacted by the closure is Elderlee, Inc. on Cross Road, which is right around the corner from the post office. The longtime area company specializes in the manufacturing and construction of highway safety products.
“It certainly creates an inconvenience for us and it’s a hardship for residents who don’t drive,” said Linda Crowther, the company’s chief financial officer. “The lobby closes at 4:30 p.m. at the Phelps post office, so the only time working people can get their mail is Saturday.”
Crowther and Shirley Rodgers, office manager at Elderlee, said company President Dave DeJohn has committed to installing posts and mailboxes for those affected on Cross Road if the postal service will deliver the mail. Elderlee will pay the cost, and Rodgers said 15 of the 17 households on Cross Road want rural delivery.
“This has been a nightmare. It’s pretty inconvenient for us to have an employee drive to Phelps twice a day to get our mail,” said Rodgers, who went to a Phelps Town Board meeting in February (as did Maney) to discuss the situation. “We are talking to someone pretty much every day, but it appears delivery is not an option and we may not get another post office in Oaks Corners for a year or two.”
“The USPS has done a terrible job informing those affected and for at least the immediate future, we all have to drive to Phelps to get our mail. They had over a year to prepare for this,” said Maney, who praised Elderlee for its efforts.
Mazurkiewicz said the USPS began the alternate quarters project last year.
“It’s too early to comment on possible locations, but some inroads have been made to re-establishing service in Oaks Corners,” she said. “The postal service is committed to providing the best service possible and we take the concerns of our customers very seriously. We continue to take feedback and discuss interim solutions for Oaks Corners.”