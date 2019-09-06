GENEVA — City police say a tip from a good Samaritan led to an arrest for the vandalism at the Sept. 11 Memorial.
Laura M. DiCampli, 31, of the Yates County town of Italy, was charged Thursday by the Geneva Police Department with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony.
GPD Lt. Matt Valenti said DiCampli is accused of spray-painting graffiti on the Sept. 11 Memorial near Long Pier, as well as the nearby World War II Memorial, at about 10 p.m. Aug. 26. The spray-painting was random, with no words or symbols.
While DiCampli has a Yates County address, Valenti said police believe she has ties to Geneva.
Valenti said the person who tipped them — he did not identify whom that person was — saw someone spray-paint the memorials and drive away. Valenti said the citizen did not know DiCampli, but got her license plate and contacted police the next day.
“The investigation took time. It was a not a clear cut and dried investigation,” Valenti said, noting local residents were upset over the vandalism. “We are glad we got it solved.”
Employees from the city Department of Public Works cleaned the memorials the morning of Aug. 27, but Valenti said some of the paint is faintly visible because workers feared that using stronger cleaning materials could damage the monuments.
Valenti said damage to the memorials is estimated at more than $250, leading to the felony charge. Damage estimated at less than $250 would be a misdemeanor.
Police had identified a person of interest last weekend, saying the person was in the custody of another law enforcement agency. However, that agency was not identified.
DiCampli was charged Tuesday by the Ontario County sheriff’s office with first-degree criminal contempt, also a class E felony. She was arrested on a Seneca Town Court warrant and extradited from Pennsylvania, where she was being held on an unrelated charge.
Following her arrest on the charge of criminal mischief, DiCampli was taken to the county correctional facility for centralized arraignment.