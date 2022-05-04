CANANDAIGUA — “Please help us shape the future of Canandaigua. You have been selected at random to participate in the 2022 Canandaigua community survey.”
Those words are part of a five-page survey that was mailed to a select number of city residents to complete and return, or to fill out online.
The city will conduct a separate survey open to all residents in the coming weeks, City Manager John Goodwin said.
The printed survey asks responders to use a rating system ranging from 1 for excellent to 4 for poor to 5 for don’t know on such things as quality of life, economic health, transportation, layout of the city’s residential and commercial areas, quality of utility infrastructure, feeling of safety, natural environment, quality of parks and recreational opportunities, education, culture, arts, health and wellness and connection and engagement in the community. It asks people if they would recommend living in Canandaigua and if they plan to remain in the city for the next five years.
“We first used the National Community Survey in 2018 to gain residents’ insight on what we can do to work towards a better and safer community,” Goodwin said. “We utilized the 2018 results to help in our decision-making process regarding policies and programs the city has in place and we look forward to doing that again with this survey. We also found areas that the city needs to focus on to improve, as well as areas of strength. It is an invaluable tool.”
Other questions on the survey ask people to rate how safe they feel in their neighborhood related to crime, fire, flood or another natural disaster.
The survey asks people to rate the job the city does in making all residents feel welcome, celebrating people from diverse backgrounds, valuing and respecting people from varying backgrounds, and taking care of vulnerable residents such as the elderly, disabled and homeless. Those selected to receive the initial survey are asked to rate the city on overall quality and variety of businesses and service establishments, vibrancy of downtown and other commercial areas, employment and shopping opportunities, cost of living and overall image or reputation.
Another section asks respondents to rate the city on 37 categories. They include traffic flow, parking, public transportation, walkability, historic preservation, housing, cleanliness, water quality, air quality, recreational opportunities, health care services, art and culture, education and friendliness of residents.
The completed surveys should be sent to National Research Center in Belle Mead, N.J., in postage-paid envelopes.
Call (585) 337-2174 with questions.