WATERLOO — Today is the deadline to register for the 22nd annual Seneca County household hazardous waste collection day, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at the county Highway Department in Romulus.
The event is free for county residents. It's limited to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of household hazardous waste per household.
Acceptable waste includes automotive fluids, car batteries, driveway sealer, fluorescent and compact light bulbs, herbicides, household batteries, household cleaners, insecticides, items containing mercury and nail polish remover.
Also, oil-based paints and stains, paint thinner, pesticides, photo chemicals, pool chemicals, rechargeable batteries, resins and adhesives, sealants and solvent, tires and wood strippers.
Register by calling 315-539-1671 or visiting senecacountyhealthdepartment.com.