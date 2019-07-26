LODI — Today is the deadline to register for Tuesday’s Wagner Vineyards Twilight Tour.
Owner John Wagner is inviting those interested in learning how the vineyard is striving to be compatible with environmental concerns and remain profitable. The tour will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Route 414 business in Lodi. It is being organized by Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Seneca County Farm Bureau, and the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Those participating are encouraged to wear appropriate shoes for walking on potentially uneven ground.
Those attending will learn about the 600-acre farm, 220 acres of which are vineyards and 150 acres that are used to produce hay. Wagner will discuss changes in management practices to conserve water and soil, along with how and when pesticides are used to grow the grapes that produce wines.
Wagner will be joined by Hans Walter-Peterson, viticulture extension specialist from Cooperative Extension’s Finger Lakes Grape Program.
To register, visit senecacountycce.org/. Or, contact Judy Wright at (315) 539-9251, ext. 109, or jlw24@cornell.edu.
