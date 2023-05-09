ROCHESTER — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Varick man for a double homicide in Waterloo five years ago.
In a unanimous decision filed Friday, the Rochester-based Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of Emerson “John” Tohafjian. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges for the July 2018 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Lori McConnell, and Chuck Andrus at a Virginia Street apartment house.
Karen Zdunko, McConnell’s friend and Andrus’ girlfriend, was shot and wounded in the incident.
Acting Seneca County Judge Ricky Healy sentenced Tohafjian to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Tohafjian is incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility.
The appellate court rejected numerous issues under appeal, including the verdict being against the weight of evidence. The court noted that two eyewitnesses, including Zdunko, identified Tohafjian as the shooter.
The court also rejected an argument that Tohafjian did not have adequate legal representation in the trial. The court added that claims of prosecutorial misconduct were without merit.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz, who was an assistant DA at the time and prosecuted the trial with then-DA Barry Porsch — Porsch is now county judge — said he expects Tohafjian to take the case to the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court.
“Having observed the entire trial as assistant counsel, the Fourth Department came to the proper conclusion,” Sinkiewicz said.