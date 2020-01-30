WATERLOO — With his trial scheduled to start next week, a Seneca County man already serving a life sentence for killing two people pleaded guilty to a rape charge Wednesday.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Emerson “John” Tohafjian, of Varick, pleaded guilty in county court to first-degree rape.
Tohafjian is scheduled to be sentenced March 5 by Judge Daniel Doyle to eight years in prison. That is in addition to his sentence of life without parole for the July 2018 shooting deaths of a man and a woman at a Virginia Street apartment house in Waterloo.
Sinkiewicz said Tohafjian took an Alford plea, where a defendant doesn’t admit to a crime but concedes he could be convicted at trial.
“Although he pleaded guilty by way of an Alford plea, the result is a conviction for the crime which led to the brutal shooting of the victim,” Sinkiewicz said. “I felt it was important to hold the defendant accountable for that crime regardless of the fact that he is serving a sentence of life without parole.”
Tohafjian’s rape trial was to begin Monday with jury selection. He is being represented by attorney Michael Witmer.
Tohafjian faced felony charges of rape and unlawful imprisonment for an alleged incident in June 2018 in Fayette. He is accused of forcibly raping a woman in his vehicle, threatening to kill her and choking her, and throwing a cat carrier with a cat inside.
He also faced misdemeanor charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, cruelty to animals, and criminal trespass.