WATERLOO — The rape trial for double murderer Emerson “John” Tohafjian will start early next month.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz recently said the trial will begin Feb. 3 with jury selection. Sinkiewicz will be prosecuting while Tohafjian is represented by attorney Michael Witmer.
Acting County Judge Daniel Doyle will preside over the trial.
Tohafjian faces felony charges of rape and unlawful imprisonment for an alleged incident in June 2018 in Fayette. He is accused of forcibly raping a woman in his vehicle, threatening to kill her and choking her, and throwing a cat carrier with a cat inside.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, cruelty to animals, and criminal trespass.
About a month later, Tohafjian was arrested for the July 10 shooting deaths of a man and a woman at a Virginia Street apartment house in Waterloo. In December 2018, Tohafjian was convicted of first-degree murder in those deaths as well as assault for shooting another woman, a friend of both victims.
He later was sentenced by Judge Rick Healy to life in prison without parole.
In an interview at the sheriff’s office when he was arrested for rape, Tohafjian denied raping the woman and said he was set up. He claimed the sex was consensual.
During a pretrial hearing last June, Doyle ruled there was probable cause to arrest Tohafjian and that Tohafjian’s statements can be played for the jury at his trial.
Tohafjian has said he will not plead guilty to any charge in the case.