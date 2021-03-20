CORNING — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not the only New York politician in the headlines for allegedly touching women inappropriately.
Now Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, who is considering a run against his Albany foil in 2022, has been accused in an account reported in detail in The Washington Post on Friday.
Nicolette Davis claimed in The Post story that Reed touched her inappropriately while she was sitting next to him in a bar at a Minneapolis pub on her first networking trip as a lobbyist for the Aflac insurance company in 2017.
She claimed Reed, sitting next to her at a table with other lobbyists, rubbed her back and unhooked her bra from the outside of her blouse and put his hand on her thigh.
The Post story said Davis provided a phone text she sent to a friend and fellow Aflac co-worker, that said, “A drunk congressman is rubbing my back.” The Post said another text said, “HELP HELP.”
Davis, 25 at the time, claimed a man sitting to the other side of her at the table came to her aid and escorted Reed from the table and out of the pub.
Reed’s spokesman, Nate Sizemore, said Friday that Reed will have no comment on the story, other than the two statements the office provided to The Post: “This account of my actions is not accurate,” and “I stand by my record” the latter in reference to his support of legislation supporting women’s rights.
Reed is the only Republican among 97 co-sponsors of a bill designed to speed up passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, and he was one of just three GOP House members, along with John Katko of Camillus, to vote for a bill that prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Davis, now a 29-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, contacted The Post through a tip line Feb. 11, the newspaper said.
Reed, whose 23rd Congressional District includes all of Seneca and Yates counties and part of Ontario including Geneva, is considering a run for governor. Davis denied in the story that his potential gubernatorial run had anything to do with her disclosure of the allegations. She said it had more to do with her responsibilities as an Army platoon leader.
“I need to always act in good conscience and set the right example for the soldiers I will lead, including younger females,” she said of her decision to speak out. “I hope it will allow people who have endured similar experiences to feel confident enough to say something.”
Davis told the newspaper she brought the matter to a superior at Aflac, who asked if she wanted the allegation brought to the House Ethics Committee. She decided not to do so, she said in the story, a decision she now regrets.
“I was afraid I would become ‘that girl’ who made a mess of things for a member, and that no one would ever want to associate with me,” she told The Post.
The newspaper said Reed’s office referred them to Sarah Chamberlain, president of the Republican Main Street Partnership, a group of more moderate Republicans; Reed is a member of the partnership.
Chamberlain told the paper she was on the 2017 Minnesota trip but was not in the pub that evening. In the many years she has known Reed, Chamberlain told The Post, she has never seen him drink excessively or touch anyone inappropriately.
Commenting on the allegations against Cuomo last month, Reed had said, “these incidents of sexual harassment and patterns of abuse are abhorrent and have absolutely no place in our society, let alone the highest rungs of government.”