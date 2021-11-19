The region’s congressional members, both Republicans, are facing backlash on social media and from Trump loyalists for their support of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the House and signed into law on Monday.
Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, and John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, are being called RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) and worse on their Facebook pages for their votes — along with 11 other Republicans — to approve the package.
The votes by the 13 Republicans helped secure the bill’s passage. It was approved in the Senate in August, where Democratic and Republican caucuses are evenly split, 69-30.
The House GOP’s Trump loyalists wanted Katko, Reed and the other 11 GOP House members punished for voting for the bill, branding them as “traitors.” The effort was rebuked.
Reed and Katko have reiterated support for a bill designed to address long-ignored infrastructure needs. Reed even joined in the signing ceremony at the White House on Monday.
“Happy to attend the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill today at the White House,” Reed tweeted and posted on his Facebook page. “This bill is 10 years in the making, and is an example of the real solutions that need to come from Washington. Solutions that will help the American people in their day to day lives. Better roads, expanded broadband access, and investment in rail service are but three of the benefits for our area, as well as for the country as a whole. Time to set aside partisan politics and celebrate a win for the American people!”
Last Friday, Katko was joined by regional officials, many of them Republicans, at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, where he touted the bill’s investments that he said will benefit the nation and his central New York district, which includes all of Wayne County.
“As a member of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and Co-Chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus’ Infrastructure Working Group, I helped develop the framework for this bipartisan physical infrastructure bill,” Katko said. “By passing this bill, I’m proud to have kept my promise to central New Yorkers and deliver long overdue investments for upgrades to our local roads and bridges, electrical grids, airports, water systems, ports and waterways, and broadband networks.”
Reed, whose district includes half of Ontario County and all of Yates and Seneca counties, said he has been consistent in supporting the infrastructure bill “which provides historic levels of funding for New York infrastructure as well as for our nation’s.”
But both Republicans are enduring a barrage of criticism on their Facebook pages for supporting the measure. Katko had already been the subject of scorn from Trump supporters for his vote to impeach the former president for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and support of a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack.
“New York doesn’t need you or want you anymore,” John Martisch Sr. said.
For Katko, it was the same.
“We don’t trust anything you want to pass!” Maris Tweedie Molisani posted on Katko’s Facebook page. “You are a turncoat!”
The attacks have gone beyond social media, Reed said. His said his offices have been flooded with angry calls and emails over his vote. He’s even received threatening messages, as have other fellow Republican House members who voted for the infrastructure bill.
Reed and Katko also received praise for their support of the spending package.
“Our country and state desperately needs funding for our infrastructure,” posted James Mason on Katko’s Facebook page. “Anyone that drives down the Thruway can see that. Thank you, Congressman John Katko, for all of your work on this bill. This is how government should work. Take the politics out of it, and get work done. We are ready to build!”
“Thanks for your vote for this much needed bill,” posted Bill Pienta on Reed’s Facebook page. “You have been supporting the passing of funds, along with all of the Republicans including the former president, for a long time. I am glad you had the courage to stay consistent in your beliefs whether I agreed with them or not.”
Katko is running again, but at least two Republicans say they will challenge him in the 2022 primary.
Reed is not seeking another term.