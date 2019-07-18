WASHINGTON — Only four Republicans joined House Democrats Tuesday evening to condemn President Donald Trump’s “racist comments” against four congresswomen of color on Twitter, but they weren’t the region’s congressional representatives, Tom Reed and John Katko.
Both condemned Trump’s tweets over the weekend that four Democratic freshmen should “go back” to their home countries — though all are citizens and three were born in the U.S.A. But they were among the 187 Republican congress members to vote against the rebuke of the president, which carries no legal repercussions.
Trump’s criticism was aimed at four freshman Democrats who have garnered attention since their arrival in January for their outspoken liberal views and thinly veiled distaste for Trump: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All were born in the U.S. except for Omar, who came to the U.S. as a child after fleeing Somalia with her family.
In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Reed, R-23, Corning, said Trump is wrong to say that people who criticize American policies should leave.
“Obviously, objecting or criticizing government policy is democracy,” he said. “I support that type of protest, that type of freedom we have in America... I don’t agree with that tweet. I think the sentiment can be interpreted rightly as offensive. I think it was inappropriate.”
Asked whether Trump is a racist, Reed said no.
“Having developed a relationship with the president, interacting with him first hand, I am confident that I do not believe he is a racist,” Reed said.
Speaking before the vote, Reed said he was opposed to that resolution. “I believe it furthers the partisan atmosphere of Washington. I believe the best course is for all sides to stand down,” he said.
However, Reed took the opportunity to back Trump’s contention that the four House members the president took aim at on Twitter, as well as many other Democrats, are “embracing an extremist agenda that to me is not good for the long term of the country.”
Republicans say Democratic support for things like national health care is an example of a move towards socialism, an accusation that’s already a central theme of the GOP’s 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns.
Katko, R-24, Camillus, was also critical of the president’s remarks.
He posted a statement on his Facebook page Monday, stating that the “President’s tweets were wrong. I have vehemently criticized lawmakers on the far left when I disagree with the direction in which they want to take the country — but criticism should focus on policy.”
After the vote, Katko criticized Democrats, all of whom voted in favor of the rebuke.
“I voted no on today’s resolution because I am tired of the kind of politics the resolution represents,” he said. “I stated clearly yesterday how I felt about the president’s tweets, and I’ll state it again now: I believe they were unequivocally wrong and below the office he holds. However, today’s resolution was just the latest in a string of meaningless votes to score political points.
“When a House Democrat (Omar) made blatantly anti-Semitic statements, Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t bring a resolution to the House floor condemning that member, or anti-Semitism specifically,” Katko continued. “But, today, this resolution was rushed to the floor. These resolutions are a political exercise pure and simple, and until they are applied consistently they don’t deserve to take the time of the House.”
Katko and Reed both said it’s time to get back to issues.
“Let’s focus on the problems facing people back home,” Reed said.
“We have nearly hit the nation’s debt-limit once again, and are potentially just weeks away from another shutdown,” Katko said. “Our nation faces a multitude of threats and challenges internationally, and countless domestic priorities like the heroin crisis, devastating rates of suicide, and access to quality water remain unaddressed. Central New York sent me to Congress to focus on governing, and we need to get back to doing the work of the American people.”
