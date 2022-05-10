CORNING — When Congressman Tom Reed stopped in Geneva and other 23rd District sports as part of what he called a “farewell town hall tour” in April, the timing seemed curious given that his term did not end for more than seven months.
Turns out there was good reason the Corning Republican wanted to say goodbye to his constituents.
Reed, 50, left office on Tuesday after 10 years to take a job with Prime Policy Group, a bipartisan government relations and public affairs firm in Washington, D.C.
“(The job) was kind of coming together,” he said in explaining in part the town hall tour in April. “The next chapter opened up.”
Reed said his job will be, among other things, to provide political consulting, lobbying, and to find “good men and women to run for office.” He said he must register as a lobbyist, although he is required by law to abide by a 12-month “blackout period” where he must refrain from such work.
Reed said the timing for leaving the House was right.
“We’re going into the midterms, and this place is already grinding to halt,” he said about Congress. “It is clear to me that the campaign silly season is here.”
Reed said he leaves with a lot of pride for what has been accomplished, but is irked at the inability of Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion more often.
“I oppose extremism on both sides,” he said. “It’s time to stand with the silent majority.”
Reed announced last year he would not seek another term following sexual misconduct allegations that he blamed in part on alcohol abuse, for which he sought help. Prior to that, he was considering a run against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Reed said he was approached by a number of firms since announcing he was not seeking another term, but that Prime Policy Group was an outfit he felt comfortable joining.
“I’ve worked with these guys,” he said. “Charles Black (the founding chairman) is a well-respected D.C. operative.”
Trisha Turner, chairman of the Ontario County Republican Committee, said Reed has served his constituents well.
“I am sure it was a difficult decision for Congressman Tom Reed to resign from a position that he served in for several years,” she said. “It appears that he has a new opportunity and will move forward to a new chapter at this time. We wish him the best in his new role. Chairs in the region will work together through the candidate process to make sure NY23 has strong representation.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to questions about when she would call a special election to fill Reed’s seat before Election Day in November.
Reed is a former mayor of Corning and was a co-chair of the House of Representatives’ bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. He voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump in January 2021, but voted in favor of certifying the 2020 election of Democrat Joe Biden.
Reed was the second New York Republican to announce he would not run again. Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus — he was among 10 House GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump — announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection.