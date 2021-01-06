WASHINGTON — Congressman Tom Reed has been one of President Trump’s most loyal allies. However, when some 100 fellow House Republicans attempt today to challenge the electoral tallies in a number of battleground states that propelled President-elect Joe Biden to victory, Reed won’t be among them.
“My commitment to the U.S. Constitution is what guides me to the core,” said Reed, R-23 of Corning, in a press call with national and local reporters Tuesday morning.
While Reed acknowledged that many of his constituents believe Trump had the election stolen from him — despite no evidence to suggest this allegation — he said he deferred to each state’s powers as part of the electoral process as the leading reason he won’t join in the rebuke.
“No state legislature (many controlled by Republicans) have asked us to intervene,” Reed said. “I will not be objecting.”
The veteran congressman said he hears “the voices of the millions who believe that this election was stolen,” but that he has a constitutional duty to allow the results to stand.
Reed did not speculate on whether the complaints of Trump supporters had validity. Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging election results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Instead, Reed said Republicans must do a better job of telling their story if they hope to regain the White House after Trump became only the 10th president in history to fail to get a second term.
“We on the Republican side should strive to win the hearts and minds of those who did not vote for President Trump,” he said.
He said his party stands for creating economic opportunity for all, not a nation dependent on government handouts.
“We should go forward and inspire the nation,” he said.
Reed refused to comment on President Trump’s call to Georgia officials disclosed Sunday, on which the president is heard pressuring Georgia officials to “find” him more votes to overturn Biden’s victory there. He said people can make their own decisions on whether the call was appropriate.
“I understand the president is frustrated with the outcome (of the election),” he said.
Reed said his focus as a congressman is finding ways for Republicans and Democrats to work together on issues of common ground, such as infrastructure and police reform. He noted the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, of which he is the GOP chairman, is growing in numbers.
While Reed doesn’t believe the efforts of some Republicans in the House and Senate to overturn the election are helpful, he said he doesn’t believe it will result in a long-term fissure in the party. A number of prominent Republicans, including Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, who represents Wayne County, have assailed the effort to overturn Biden’s win.
“I think the Republican party can get through this and will get through this,” Reed said.