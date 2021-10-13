COVERT — Police said alcohol may have been a factor in a one-vehicle crash earlier this month that left a Tompkins County woman dead.
According to the Seneca County sheriff’s office, Tacara Ortiz, 22, of Lansing, was driving north on Route 96 in Covert at approximately 3 a.m. Oct. 2 when her vehicle went off the road and hit a culvert. The vehicle became airborne and ended up in a ditch.
Firefighters from Interlaken, Lodi, Ovid and Trumanburg responded, as did Trumansburg Ambulance. First responders extricated Ortiz from the vehicle, and she was taken to Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, where she was pronounced dead.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said the investigation into the crash continues.
“We can comfortably say that alcohol was a potential factor,” he said. “As far as why she was in the area, that’s unclear.”