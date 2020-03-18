PENN YAN — Based on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders, Penn Yan school board meetings will be closed to the public — including Wednesday's meeting — until further notice.
Superintendent Howard Dennis announced the move Wednesday morning. This evening's meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will be held by teleconference and is available to the public.
People can joint by phone at +1 929-256-1021 PIN: 919 424 545#
"We kindly ask that you mute your line to decrease background noise," Dennis said. "There is a public participation portion of the meeting where the board president will ask if there is any public comment. At that time, you may unmute your phone and identify yourself by your name and address."
Following the meeting, the audio or transcript will be available on the district website (pycsd.org).
"We appreciate your cooperation and assistance in this matter," Dennis said.