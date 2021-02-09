Tops Markets has gone through some financial and operational challenges over the past few years, including reducing its store footprint around the state and in the area as it emerges from bankruptcy.
The latest news from the grocery chain may be more transformational.
Tops, based in Williamsville, Erie County, announced it is merging with Schenectady-based Price Chopper/Market 32 to create what the two companies are calling “a powerful alliance between the two storied independent grocery chains,” adding that it “nearly doubles their collective footprint in the Northeast.”
Under the merger, Price Chopper/Market 32 President and CEO Scott Grimmett will be the CEO of the new parent company, which includes nearly 300 Price Chopper, Market 32, Market Bistro and Tops Markets stores. They collectively employ more than 30,000.
Tops Markets Chairman and CEO Frank Curci will serve on the Board of Directors of the new parent company and as a consultant to assist in the transition, the two companies said in press release issued Monday.
The new company will be based in Schenectady. Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops will have their own management under the merger, and Tops spokesperson Kathleen Sautter said each store will retain its respective name.
“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” said Grimmett. “It leverages increased value for our customers, advances shared opportunities for innovation, fortifies the depth of our workforce, community and trade partnerships, and ultimately accelerates our capacity to deliver a distinctively modern and convenient shopping experience.”
Added Curci: “We have long believed that this merger makes sense both strategically and based on the similar ways in which we each put customers first, go to market and treat our people,” said Curci. “We look forward to working closely with the Price Chopper/Market 32 team and together becoming an even stronger competitor with more scale, as we continue serving our customers and communities.”
Tops has a strong presence in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region, with local stores in Seneca Falls, Penn Yan, Clifton Springs and Canandaigua. Filing for bankruptcy in 2018, Tops closed its Geneva and Lyons stores later that year as part of a restructuring strategy that included shutting down unprofitable stores. The company emerged from bankruptcy the following year.
The merger is expected to be completed in the coming months. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed by the companies.
Price Chopper has a strong presence in central and eastern New York and the Northeast, with the nearest stores in Onondaga and Oswego counties.