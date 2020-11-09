TORREY — Two solar power projects in this Yates County town already have been approved, and a third could be coming.
Rochester-based Norbut Solar Farms has proposed putting three 5 megawatt arrays near Hansen Point Road. A public hearing was held recently before the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, which would have to approve a variance and special use permit for the project because the land is zoned agricultural/residential.
Dan Huntington, Norbut’s business development manager, said the company is interested in buying 110 acres in the area. The three arrays would be fenced in separately, and each would cover about 25-30 acres.
“We heard the land was for sale, saw its potential for solar energy and the lack of residences nearby,” Huntington said. “We will do our due diligence and do an environmental review to make sure the property is viable. We are working with the town to make sure it’s a good fit for the landscape.”
Huntington said Norbut hopes to get approvals from the town planning and zoning boards by early next year, with construction targeted for next summer. He described it as a medium-sized solar project, with the power generated to remain in the community. He added that the company will do community outreach but said the project will not be highly visible to the public due to “natural screening and barriers,” including trees and a hedgerow near railroad tracks.
“We are really excited about this project,” Huntington said. “We don’t want to keep people in the dark. We believe it’s a nice spot for this project.”
Earlier this year, the zoning board approved a smaller solar project from Chris Hansen and Jason Shoff off Hansen Point Road, just east of Route 14. Hansen is the owner of the nearby Climbing Bines brewery and chairman of the zoning board; he recused himself from the approval process.
Hansen will lease 4 acres of land to CT2, a New York City-based company, with the arrays to be installed on 3 acres. Hansen said soil tests need to be done before ground can be broken.
In May, Yates County officials signed a contract with Dutchess County-based BQ Energy Development to put solar arrays at the old Torrey landfill on Long Point Road and the former Potter landfill on Hagerty Road. The company specializes in renewable energy projects at old landfills and brownfield sites.
Paul Curran, BQ Energy’s managing director, said earlier this year the company would work with New York State Electric & Gas and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, a process that could take six months or more. Construction could begin later this year or 2021.
Curran and Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn could not be reached for comment Friday regarding update on the projects.