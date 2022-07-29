NEWARK — The New York State Canal Corp. and the Erie Canal Museum are offering additional free guided tours of Lock E-28B in Newark on Saturday, (July 30) providing an opportunity for the public to learn about canal operations and infrastructure.
Tours of Erie Canal Lock 28B and powerhouse set for Saturday
- Finger Lakes Times
