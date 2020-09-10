GENEVA — Work is expected to begin soon at the former BJ’s Wholesale Club after the property was rezoned.
At a meeting Tuesday, the Town Board approved a local law to rezone the Berry Fields Road property for a planned unit development. That followed a public hearing with no opposition.
Gershman Properties, a real estate investment and property management company based in Los Angeles, will use the 69,000-square-foot building for climate-controlled storage. The company is working with Marathon Engineering of Rochester.
Part of the BJ’s parking lot will be developed into a 14,000-square-foot, multi-use building for three tenants. Two of those spaces could include restaurants with drive-thru capability, while the other could be retail or office space.
BJ’s closed Feb. 1. A Gershman representative said previously that converting the former BJ’s building will be done later this year, followed by construction of the multi-use building.
That representative said there has been some interest in the new building by possible tenants, but did not disclose any names.
In other matters:
• RULES OF ORDER — The board adopted new rules to preserve decorum at meetings. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the measures came after some recent meetings, where people spoke at length on certain topics — including the town’s short-term rental law — and denigrated board members.
“I run the meetings and should have cut them off. We also had other people who wanted to be heard,” Venuti said. “I have thick skin, but I don’t want to see other board members personally berated.”
Among the new rules are a five-minute time limit, per person, under public comment. Venuti said he also will step in if he believes board members are verbally attacked.
“I’m not going to have a stopwatch or anything like that,” he said. “People can have their say, but we are just asking them to be courteous.”
• SLATE ROCK ROAD — The board approved a resolution to close Slate Rock Road from Nov. 15 to April 15. The road, which runs between Snell and Billsboro roads, crosses a timber bridge over Wilson Creek.
To extend the life of the bridge, which town officials said would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace, town highway Superintendent Bernie Peck recommended the seasonal closure to avoid heavy plow and salt trucks from clearing snow and salting the bridge.