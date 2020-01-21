WATERLOO — The town of Waterloo has been awarded $28,000 in intervenor funds to help in its technical and legal participation in the application of Trelina Solar Energy Center for a certificate of compatibility and public need to build and operate an 80 megawatt facility in the town.
The money represents the entire amount in the fund, required to be established by Florida-based Trelina as part of the Article 10 application process with the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.
It will be split up this way: $13,500 to Town Attorney Dennis Benjamin to work by contact to represent the town’s legal interests, and $14,500 to MRB Group of Rochester to provide engineering and technical review of the project on behalf of the town. The town applied for the intervenor funds Nov. 15, 2019.
The funds were awarded to the town by Administrative Law Judge Sean Mullany from the state Department of Public Services following a Jan. 2 procedural conference in Albany.
The procedural conference also resulted in the beginning of the stipulations process by which Trelina, state officials and the town try to reach agreement on the course of studies to be conducted by Trelina prior to the formal filing of the application.
As of Monday, a stipulation agreement had not been filed with the Public Service Commission.
Trelina has an option to lease some 400 acres in the Packwood, Serven and Border City roads and Pre-Emption Street area in the west end of the town to install above-ground solar panels and a substation to link the electricity generated by the panels to the power grid. The proposal has drawn opposition from some neighbors.
The five-member siting board will be expanded by ad hoc members appointed by local state legislators, the Waterloo Town Board and the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
The Article 10 state process takes the project review and land use approval responsibilities from the town Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. The intervenor funding is a way to allow the local government to participate in the process. Once the application is filed and accepted, Trelina must make available an additional $80,000 in intervenor funds.
Trelina will use the results of the studies it conducts to help prepare the formal application. The Siting Board will determine if the application is compliant with filing requirements. If it is, the Siting Board is required to render a final decision on the application within 12 months. Public hearings will be part of the process prior to a decision.