SENECA FALLS — The Town Board again tabled a motion granting Seneca Meadows Inc. a new permit, citing concerns about odor control at the Salcman Road facility.
The board has tabled the matter several times since January. The landfill can still operate without it because it has a state operating permit, but it’s key to the Host Community Agreement between the town and SMI. The permit verifies the landfill meets requirements of the HCA, including odor mitigation.
SMI has threatened to sue the town if the permit is not issued.
In keeping with social distancing, Tuesday’s meeting featured Supervisor Mike Ferrara, board member Dawn Dyson and Town Clerk Nicki Greer sitting apart in the municipal building meeting room, and board members Doug Avery, David DeLelys and Steve Churchill joining in by conference calls, along with Town Attorney Patrick Morrell and other department heads.
Avery said he requested the creation of an odor monitoring and reporting system “that the public can trust” before a permit is issued, a stance Churchill and DeLelys supported. He said that hasn’t happened and the permit should not be issued until one is in place.
Ferrara suggested it would be “irresponsible” for the town to not issue the permit because denial could jeopardize first- and second-quarter revenue from the landfill under the HCA, plus cost the town more legal fees if litigation is filed.
“If we do his, I’m concerned because no one trusts the current odor reporting system,” Avery replied. “We have an obligation to get this in place. It’s a simple request.”
Ferrara said if Seneca Meadows sues, it will take the decision out of the town’s hands and put it with a judge.
“They say they want to be good neighbors,” DeLelys said. “They’ve got to do more about the odors.”
After more discussion, Ferrara said he will meet with SMI regional manager Kyle Black to come up with a system that satisfies everyone.
Ferrara later proposed a motion not on the agenda to freeze town payments on all but essential expenses for 30 days.
“I’m concerned about the economic ripple effect of the coronavirus,” he said. “I’d like to only pay necessary service bills and costs until the dust settles so we see how things go. I’m sure county sales tax revenue will be down and state aid might also be affected.”
Avery asked how essential costs would be determined. Ferrara said he would make an initial determination and run it past the board. The motion was approved by a 5-0 vote.
The board tabled a vote on a second Ferrara motion to not open Vince’s Park for the 2020 season, saying “it would be the fiscally responsible thing to do in light of social distancing and declining revenues.” The park, given to the town by ITT Goulds Pumps, include ball fields, a pavilion and picnic area, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Avery said he’d like a month to look at revenues and costs for the park and make a decision on closing it in May. Ferrara withdrew the motion.