WATERLOO –– The Town Board voted unanimously Monday to hire a Rochester engineering firm as a consultant for the 80 megawatt solar project proposed for the west end of the town.
The MRB Group will advise the board and its lawyers as the Article 10 review process with the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment on the project proposed by NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Fla.
MRB representative Patrick Nicoletta explained the scope of services the company will provide. He said much of the cost will be covered by money that NextEra is required to make available for consultants. Nicoletta said the company will ask for $350 per megawatt hour for the pre-application phase and $5,000 per megawatt hour for once the actual application is submitted.
“There could be benefits to the town, but it’s hard to say at this time. It’s also hard to say ‘no’ to renewable energy like this, but we also understand concerns of the residents,’’ Supervisor Don Trout said. “Before people say they hate this project, let’s find out where it’s going first,’’ he added.
“We need to get answers. If we need a moratorium after getting the answers, then we can consider it,’’ board member Mike Pfeiffer said.
About two dozen residents, mostly from the Packwood and Serven Roads and Pre-Emption Street area where the 450-acre solar project would be located, voiced concerns about the visual impact of hundreds of solar panels on their properties, negative impacts on property values and restoration of the land after the solar panels are decommissioned in the future.
David Boxold, project manager for NextEra, said many of those answers won’t be available until the spring of 2020 when the preliminary studies outlined in the company’s Preliminary Scoping Statement (PSS) are completed.
Among those asking questions were David Guerreri of Pre-Emption Street, Karen Deacon of Packwood Road and Rita Cook of Serven Road.
“I realize you don’t have a lot of answers yet until the studies get done, but I have concerns about the visual impact of the solar panels, what happens if there is a fire and foam is needed and a decommissioning plan,’’ Deacon said.
Boxold said a key part of the plan will be trees and shrubs that would serve as a barrier where needed.
Guerreri said he’s talked to local realtors and is being told that being located near a large solar farm could have a negative impact on property values. Boxold said many studies show they have little or no impact on property values. Boxold touted the benefits of the project as bringing added revenue to the town, county and school district, more renewable energy, creation of about 115 temporary construction jobs, economic impact on the local economy from those workers and a host community benefits agreement with the town that could provide funds for specific needs of the town.
Ann Heinzman of the Seneca County Farm Bureau said private property rights are very important and if the property owner wants to help support his agricultural venture by leasing land for the solar panels and that should not be discouraged.
But Theresa McCutcheon of Packwood Road questioned whether local property owners will see any benefits from the project, even if the town, county and school district gets additional revenue. “It wouldn’t create many jobs. It only benefits the land owner. It won’t lower my taxes and won’t lower my electric bill,’’ she said.